Cowboys GameDay News: Dan Reeves passes, 53-man roster shuffle for flexed Cardinals game

While the Cowboys were deep in preparation for their big Sunday matchup, the NFL world was shaken by a second major passing in less than a week. Former Cowboys’ running back and assistant coach Dan Reeves sadly lost his life on Saturday at the age of 77. Reeves had been a part of nine Super Bowl appearances, the majority with Dallas.

Wide receiver Amari Cooper calls this season’s version of the Cowboys rare and he recognizes the opportunity they have to achieve something special as one of the top contenders in the NFC. Cornerback Trevon Diggs has terrorized quarterbacks all season by snagging 11 interceptions, and he recently spoke on how Cowboys’ secondary coach Al Harris and his guidance have gotten his game to its current and future levels. A look at how COVID and injury have shaped the Cowboys’ 53-man roster for Week 17, especially at linebacker, keys to victory and more highlight the news and notes for the first game of the new year.

NFL legend, former Cowboys player-coach Dan Reeves passes away at 77 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Sad news hit the Cowboys organization on the first day of 2022. Dan Reeves, who won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys as a player (1965-1972) and assistant coach (1972, 1974-1980) and spent 24 seasons as a head coach for three different teams passed away at the age of 77.

Cowboys 53-man roster vs Cardinals uber-thin at LB as COVID, injuries mount :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Dallas has a big NFC matchup with the Cardinals on Sunday with playoff-seeding implications on the line. Their 53-man roster heading into the game looks a little different than it has recently due to a few injuries and positive COVID tests in the last several days.

Coverage map for updated kickoff time of Cowboys-Cardinals in Week 17 :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys’ battle with the Cardinals was originally set for a noon Central time start but was later pushed back to 3:25 p.m. to get more eyeballs on the contest. All the areas that will broadcast this game and how one can stream it are featured in this piece.

Story continues

'I've never been on a team like this,' Amari Cooper marvels at 2021 Cowboys' potential :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys’ offense lead the NFL in both yards and points. Also, they are tops in forced turnovers and third down defense. At 11-4, it’s been a special season for the Cowboys so far, and Cooper thinks this current version is the best he’s been on and wants to see it reach its full potential.

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs credits secondary coach Al Harris with teaching him NFL ropes :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Diggs is one of the leading candidates for Defensive Player of the Year with his league-leading 11 interceptions. Although he admits he’s not fully comfortable playing the cornerback position yet, he credits secondary coach Al Harris with teaching him everything he does know which has made him the NFL’s premiere ball-hawking playmaker.

Cowboys great Darren Woodson denied Hall of Fame entry again :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The finalists for the 2022 Hall of Fame class were announced on Thursday. Cowboy’s all-time sack leader DeMarcus Ware made the list in his first year of eligibility. However, Woodson, the franchise’s all-time leader in tackles and winner of three Super Bowls in the 1990s, was denied his chance to enter Canton.

WATCH: 19 different Cowboys have scored TDs, who might join the list? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

The Cowboys have 19 players who have scored touchdowns in 2021 which is just two off the record for a single season. The piece details every player who has scored and suggestions on who could add their name to the list.

Vote for Dak Prescott for Man of the Year :: Dallas Cowboys (Twitter)

Start the New Year right for @dak ❕ 1 RT = 1 vote to help our QB win $25,000 for a charity of his choice!#WPMOYChallenge Prescott | @Nationwide pic.twitter.com/Y4SEJRj27Z — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 1, 2022

Keys To Victory: Cowboys Need A-Game Again :: The Mothership

Link

Bucky Brooks discusses how the Cowboys need to have a balanced attack offensively to pick up their 12th win of the season against the Cardinals in Week 17.

NFL Week 17 game picks, schedule guide, playoff picture, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more :: ESPN

Link

Bold prediction: Sure, there’ll be some buzz about Arizona QB Kyler Murray returning to AT&T Stadium, where he’s 8-0 in his high school, college and pro careers, but the Cowboys have seen the blueprint to beat Arizona and will take advantage of it. They will have five sacks of Murray. Plus, Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott will rush for 150 yards and two touchdowns. — Josh Weinfuss

1

1