Cowboys work out former Panthers QB on Monday

The Dallas Cowboys started their week by bringing in seven players for a look—and among them was a former Carolina Panthers quarterback.

Jacob Eason worked out for “America’s Team” on Monday. The 25-year-old passer was released by the Panthers back on May 18.

Eason cracked into the pros as a fourth-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He appeared in his first NFL game in Week 2 of the 2021 campaign—when he completed two of his five passes for 25 yards and a pick against the Los Angeles Rams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After being waived by the Colts later that season, and then by the Seattle Seahawks in the summer of 2022, Eason landed in Carolina at the start of last season. In what would be his lone outing for the Panthers, the 6-foot-6, 231-pounder mopped up to finish off the Week 6 loss to the Rams (again)—where he threw for 59 yards and an interception.

Related

Panthers CB CJ Henderson listed as summer trade candidate 10 remaining free-agent pass rushers the Panthers could still sign Panthers fans react to Bills' signing of OLB Leonard Floyd

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire