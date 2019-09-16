Cowboys former first-round pick Taco Charlton wants to be traded: 'Free me'

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Taco Charlton is sick of sitting on Sunday. The former first-round pick made it clear he wants a trade from the Cowboys, tweeting that the team should “free me” Monday.

This has reportedly been building for a while. Charlton, 24, expressed a desire to be traded in the offseason. The Cowboys did consider trading Charlton around preseason cuts, according to Jane Slater of NFL Network, but couldn’t complete a deal.

After starting seven games for the Cowboys last season, Charlton has been inactive for the first two weeks of the 2019 NFL season. While he showed some promising signs as a rookie in 2017 — picking up three sacks and seven quarterbacks hits —Charlton failed to build on those numbers in 2018. Injuries contributed to that, as Charlton only played 11 games last season.

Despite some disappointing numbers, Charlton’s draft spot could entice some teams to take a chance on him. Charlton was talented enough to be drafted with the No. 28 pick in 2017.

At this point, a trade is necessary. The Cowboys have not shown a desire to play Charlton, and Charlton isn’t happy about that. A fresh start would benefit both sides.

