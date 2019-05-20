Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott detained by Las Vegas police after pushing guard at music festival

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was handcuffed by Las Vegas police on Saturday night after knocking down a security guard at a music festival.

Via TMZ, which has video, Elliott and a woman the site calls his girlfriend were arguing early Saturday morning, after attending the Electric Daisy Carnival.

In the video, we see Elliott pursuing the woman, who looks to be trying to get away from him. He stands in her way, but does not place his hands on her.

At one point, Elliott interacts with a man in a hooded sweatshirt labeled “Event Staff”, getting in his face and saying, “You got something to say?” The 23-year-old knocks the man down using his body weight and a bit of an elbow push.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was detained but not arrested after a weekend incident in Las Vegas. (AP)

The woman tries to lead Elliott away, but he is handcuffed by a Metro police officer.

TMZ spoke with attorney Frank Salzano, who said Elliott was not formally arrested or charged, and that he was released a short time after being handcuffed.

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano said. “He was cuffed as a precautionary measure. He was released with no charges. He left Vegas that night and went to his [youth football camp in Dallas] on Sunday.”

Per Las Vegas police, the security guard did not want to press charges.

(2/2) Two officers approached and placed Elliott into handcuffs while they investigated the incident. The security guard who was the victim of the misdemeanor battery, refused to press charges and officers escorted Elliott a short distance away and he was released. https://t.co/242X11pAfA — Kate Hairopoulos (@khairopoulos) May 20, 2019

Elliott, a two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro in his first three seasons, has been the subject of much discussion this offseason, as one of the on-field stars Dallas will be looking to sign to a contract extension in the coming months.

Earlier this month, St. Louis native Elliott offered to pay for the funeral of a 14-year-old football prodigy from his hometown who was killed by a stray bullet while trying to leave a party. Elliott missed six games in 2017 after receiving an NFL suspension for alleged incidents of physical violence against a former girlfriend.

