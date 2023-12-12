Cowboys DT Johnathan Hankins has high-ankle sprain

Cowboys defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins was carted from the sideline with a right ankle injury in the second half Sunday. He returned to the sideline to watch the end of the game.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Hankins was diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

"He’s got a high ankle [sprain]," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Monday, via Nick Harris of the team website. "We don't think that it's going to be a severe one. He's going to be getting further looked at in terms of exactly what we're dealing with here. We'll know more as the day goes by."

Hankins' ankle got caught in the pile on D'Andre Swift's 6-yard run on the Eagles' first possession of the second half.

He has appeared in all 13 games this season, totaling 26 tackles and three sacks.

Mike McCarthy did not provide a timeline for Hankins' return during the coach's Monday afternoon news conference.

Hankins' absence, however long it lasts, will give more playing time to first-round rookie Mazi Smith and Neville Gallimore. Veteran Carl Davis Jr. is available for elevation from the practice squad.