Cowboys' Gerald McCoy calls out Jerry Jones for silence: 'It doesn't look good'

Gerald McCoy has yet to play a down for the Dallas Cowboys.

He’s already taking on Jerry Jones.

The newly signed Cowboys defensive tackle made an appearance on ESPN’s “First Take” on Friday. He had strong words for the normally vocal Jones, who has yet to make a statement in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

While Roger Goodell spoke the words “Black Lives Matter” as public opinion shifted on peaceful player protests, the NFL’s most prominent owner hasn’t said a word in public. McCoy wants to know why.

‘Say anything’

"When things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming. Well, this is life. This is bigger than just football; it’s bigger than money; it’s bigger than winning a Super Bowl. And something needs to be said."



Cowboys DT @Geraldini93 wants Jerry Jones to speak up. pic.twitter.com/awWUc14CGm — First Take (@FirstTake) June 19, 2020

“Well, when you have a franchise as recognizable as the Cowboys, people listen when they speak up,” McCoy said in a discussion on police brutality and George Floyd. “And the owner, Jerry Jones, who is one of the most recognizable figures in sports history, when he speaks, everybody listens. Well I think at this point in time I feel it would be great to hear him say something positive, or say anything.”

“I love what he’s been to the sport. He’s been excellent to the sport of football. He’s a Hall of Famer. But at this point it’s bigger than football. We need him to speak up about life. This is about human beings and equal rights. And that’s not what’s happening. And it would be great to hear him say something. Anything.”

Story continues

Gerald McCoy -- now a Cowboy -- urged Jerry Jones to say "anything" in the midst of America's race-relations reckoning. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

‘It doesn’t look good’

As Smith attempted to talk over McCoy, the NFL veteran carried on with his point. He’s not letting fear of any repercussions from Cowboys management stand in the way of his convictions.

“It don’t look good,” McCoy continued. “It doesn’t look good. You can’t be silent at a time like this. I’m new to the Cowboys organization. I’m blessed to be a part of this organization. When things are not going well for the team, you can hear him screaming.

“Well this is life. This is bigger than just football, it’s bigger than money, it’s bigger than winning a Super Bowl. Something needs to be said.”

McCoy then hammered home that he believes it’s Jones’ responsibility to use his massive platform as the owner of the world’s most valuable sports franchise to speak out.

“Because of his level of who he is and how many people listen to him, that’s why I’m saying it,” McCoy continued. “Everybody doesn’t have to speak up. I’m not saying everybody has to say anything. If you want to be silent, that’s fine. But the level of who he is? Yeah. I think something needs to be said.”

Jerry Jones has been uncharacteristically quiet lately. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Where’s Jerry Jones?

Jones hasn’t stayed silent on the topic in the past. When the debate over players protesting police brutality and social injustice during the national anthem reached its zenith, Jones was clear.

“Our policy is that you stand at the anthem, toe on the line,” Jones said in 2018.

He emphasized that the issue to him was about the flag and the military.

“This is a case where we need to in my mind check that and be real clear that it is, the priority is about the flag, and be real clear about that,” Jones continued. “Sometimes it's best to just be real clear and succinct so that nobody misunderstands. I think that's our case.”

A year prior, Jones threatened to suspend players who performed any sort of protest during the anthem. He was the first owner to make that threat.

Cowboys’ response

As public opinion on player protests swayed in the wake of Floyd’s death, the Cowboys released a video featuring players and local law enforcement discussing social injustice.

The Dallas Cowboys began conversations about social injustice two years ago and they continue to be ongoing.



The recent killing of George Floyd and others illuminates the importance of continuing these efforts. pic.twitter.com/0yofZ6Vz9O — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 5, 2020

Jones was not a part of that conversation.

The Cowboys released a statement on Friday acknowledging Juneteenth.

Today we recognize #Juneteenth



A day to reflect, educate and commemorate. pic.twitter.com/ms7KA6Ioze — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) June 19, 2020

Still no word from Jones.

And McCoy — like a lot of football fans — is ready to hear from him.

More from Yahoo Sports: