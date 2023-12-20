How a cousins' reunion is fueling Christ School basketball's bid for a state championship repeat

ARDEN – Christ School boys basketball point guard Keenan Wilkins never thought he would get a second chance to play on the same team as his cousin, Zymicah Wilkins.

However, they were reunited when Zymicah transferred to Christ School from R-S Central this summer, allowing them to team up for the first time since they were together in a youth recreational league. The transition for the cousins and the Greenies couldn’t have gone much smoother.

The Wilkinses are Christ School’s leading scorers and have helped the team achieve a 10-1 start entering Thursday's game in the Lemon Street Classic in Marietta, Georgia, against Eagles Landing (Ga.).

“They got a natural chemistry,” Greenies coach Josh Coley said. “It’s good to see them play. You don’t get that opportunity often.”

Keenan, a 5-foot-11 senior who Coley said has offers from Jacksonville, McNeese State and SIU Edwardsville, is the Greenies’ top scorer for the second consecutive season. He helped Christ School win its first NCISAA state championship in 12 years last season.

He has averaged 16 points, two rebounds, four assists and a steal per game this season. He also has shot 44% from the field and 39% on 3-pointers.

“He’s really crafty,” Zymicah said about Keenan’s strengths. “He can shoot it from deep.”

Zymicah, a 6-8, 250-pound junior, is filling big shoes for Christ School. The Greenies needed a post player inside after Virginia signee Anthony Robinson graduated. Coley said Zymicah has offers from Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Illinois, LSU, South Carolina, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Georgetown, NC State, Seton Hall and Minnesota.

At R-S Central last season, Zymicah averaged a double-double with 28 points and 11 rebounds. He added two assists, a steal and two blocks per game, too. This season, he is averaging 11 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block per game.

Keenan said Zymicah’s biggest strength is his versatility.

“He can handle the ball,” Keenan said. “He can shoot it down low. He just brings such a threat that I think our team really needed.”

Keenan said he and his cousin have always had a close-knit relationship. Now that they go to the same school, they are able to spend more time with each other.

Keenan said they like to goof around in the dorms and help each other with homework. He added that their conversations don’t usually involve basketball.

“We don’t even think about basketball,” Keenan said. “It’s just family and the brotherhood.”

At practice, Zymicah said they still like to talk trash to each other. But they both have the same goal, which is to help Christ School win another state championship.

Keenan said the key to defending last season’s title is to stay disciplined.

“That’s been our motto throughout the season," he said.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Christ School basketball getting a boost from Wilkins cousins' reunion