Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts, seeking new contract

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton wants a new contract, and Denver may not see him for a while if he doesn't get one.

Sutton did not report for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old Sutton has two more years remaining on his contract, and he has a $13 million base salary this year. But only $2 million of that is guaranteed this year, and none of his money next year is guaranteed. He'd like the certainty that comes with more guaranteed money.

Last year Sutton was the Broncos' No. 1 receiver, leading the team with 59 catches, 772 yards and 10 touchdowns. He would have some trade value if he demands more than the Broncos are willing to pay him, a scenario that can't be ruled out as the Broncos attempt to rebuild their roster following the failed Russell Wilson experience.