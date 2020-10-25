Could snow slow down Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs on Sunday in Denver?

The NFL will have its first snow game of the season on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off in the Mile High City. Snow and freezing temperatures are forecasted throughout the day in Denver, and the teams will have no choice but to play through it.

🏈❄️❄️ Just miserable weather today in Denver:

- Kickoff temp around 16°.

- Feels-like temp 0-5°.

- Pre-game and in-game snow.



The 5-1 Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes have been on a roll this season, but could the snow and cold put a stop to that? Could that end their nine-game winning streak against the Broncos?

Luckily there’s some recent snowy history between these two teams that might give us an idea about what Sunday’s game has in store.

Snow Game II: The Snowening

The Chiefs and Broncos have been here before. They faced off in the Kansas City snow in Week 15 of the 2019 season, and the Chiefs plowed over the Broncos 23-3. Mahomes had a great day in more ways than one. He went 27-for-34 with 340 yards and two touchdowns, and was supremely hyped about the snow from beginning to end. No, seriously. He was like a kid home from school on a snow day.

Other players joined in the fun. Travis Kelce had 11 receptions for 142 yards, and Tyreek Hill had six catches and scored both of the Chiefs’ touchdowns. The Chiefs held the Broncos to a lone second quarter field goal.

While watching his team dominate while sitting on the sideline in one of those famously attractive cold weather quarterback capes, Mahomes declared his love for snow games.

“I think I’m a snow game guy,” Mahomes said. “I don’t know why, but I kind of like it. Everything’s just super slow and I’m just out here, like, standing straight in the pocket. Just like, boop, bloop!”

The Broncos may be on their home turf on Sunday, but the Chiefs have a snow-loving quarterback and that’s hard to beat.

