'We could be in for a real classic' - Benali

[Getty Images]

Former Southampton defender Francis Benali has been discussing Sunday's Championship play-off final against Leeds on the Football Daily 72+ podcast:

"When you look at the league positions, third against fourth, you can have no arguments. It's a game I'm so excited for, I'm so pumped.

"I think it will be a very tough game for Southampton because, although we have beaten them home and away in the league I think a game like this is a complete one-off.

"There may be a little bit of a psychological element from winning those two games through the season but this is something unique and the prize we know is a huge one for both teams.

"It's going to be a game anyone would like to sit and watch. I don't expect it to be anything other than a game of high quality, full of excitement. We could be in for a real classic."

Leeds qualified for the play-off final by thrashing Norwich 4-0 at Elland Road while Southampton saw off West Brom at St Mary's.

Over the full season, Saints scored more goals 87 to 81 but also conceded 20 more than their Wembley opponents (63 to 43).

"I think Leeds have real threat about them - they're dangerous," said Benali. "We saw what they did to Norwich and they can blow teams away.

"Saints will have to be at their best to beat them on Sunday.

"That mindset and ability as a player and manager to handle the occasion is going to have a huge impact on the outcome."

"I think Russell Martin has done an outstanding job. There is a real identity to how they play and it's been so entertaining to watch them. That connection he has with the supporters, the players, the staff - there is a real positive down here on the South Coast.

"Hopefully he will be here for many years."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds