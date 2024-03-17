Could Odell Beckham, Jr. land with the Jets?

From RFK to OBJ?

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could have a different kind of running mate this year. Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, it would be prudent to "keep an eye on" the possibility of the Jets adding receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

The Packers, in 2021, made a half-hearted effort to pair Rodgers and Beckham, after he was released by the Browns. Last year, he nearly signed with the Jets before taking Baltimore's massive (and ill-advised) $15 million offer for one year. (He added another $1 million in incentives.)

Beckham is a free agent, again. He has drawn little interest through the first week of free agency. The time to go value shopping has arrived.

The Jets currently have Garrett Wilson, Jason Brownlee, Allen Lazard, and Xavier Gipson atop the receiver depth chart. Lazard was a major disappointment in 2023; he has $10 million in fully-guaranteed salary for 2024.

During Super Bowl week, Beckham said on SiriusXM that he plans to play four more years, max. He was taken 12th overall by the Giants in 2014, one pick before Aaron Donald, who retired on Friday.