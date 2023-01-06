Could these Maine Celtics standouts earn spot on Boston roster? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Maine Celtics' 2022-23 season is off to a strong start. Boston's G League affiliate has won its first four regular-season games, including a 132-102 victory over the Motor City Cruise (Detroit Pistons affiliate) on Thursday night. They went 11-7 before falling in the semifinals of the Showcase Cup.

Maine's performance is an encouraging sign as it shows off the depth the C's have under their NBA club. If Boston needs to fill a roster spot, there are at least a couple of G League players capable of filling the void.

The Celtics opened a roster spot on Thursday by trading big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs. Though promoting from within may not be how they plan to replace Vonleh, it's still worth spotlighting the standouts on Maine's roster.

Here are four Maine Celtics players to keep tabs on.

Luka Samanic

Samanic signed with the Boston Celtics in September. The Croatia native was waived in October and joined the Maine Celtics training camp roster a couple of weeks later.

So far in the regular season, Samanic has impressed. He entered Thursday leading the team in points per game (24.7) and is second in rebounds per game (11.3). The 22-year-old forward also averaged 20.7 points and 10.9 rebounds in the Showcase.

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kabengele signed a two-way deal with the Celtics after a strong Summer League showing. He has picked up where he left off in the G League.

The 25-year-old big man averaged 17.4 points and 9.6 rebounds in the Showcase plus 21.3 points and 13.0 rebounds through three regular-season games.

Kabengele appeared in one game for Boston this season: a Nov. 28 win over the Charlotte Hornets. It might not be long before he returns to the NBA roster.

Davison was selected 53rd overall by the Celtics in the 2022 NBA Draft. The Alabama product has shown flashes of his potential so far with Maine.

He averaged 14.1 points, 6.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game in the G League Showcase. So far in the regular season, he's averaged 7.7 points and 5.7 assists.

Davison, 20, appeared in three games for Boston earlier this season. On a two-way deal, he is limited to 50 games in the NBA regular season and ineligible for the postseason.

Denzel Valentine

Valentine was acquired via waivers by the Maine Celtics last year. He signed with the Boston Celtics in September, then was waived and re-joined Maine for the 2022-23 campaign.

The former Michigan State standout averaged 15.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists during the Showcase Cup. He's averaging 14.0 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.0 assists so far in the regular season.

ICE IN HIS VEINS ðŸ¥¶ @denzelvalentine puts us up by one late!! #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/ForWlngP1P — Maine Celtics (@MaineCeltics) December 31, 2022

Valentine, 29, has the most NBA experience of anyone on this list. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bulls before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers and then the Utah Jazz in 2021-22.