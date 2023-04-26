Could a draft day trade between the Bears and Texans still happen?

Could a draft day trade between Bears and Texans happen? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Houston Texans are not out of the draft day trade market, according to reports.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Texans are open to moving their second first-round draft pick. They have the No. 2 and No. 12 picks in the draft and they're open to trading the No. 12 pick, according to the report.

They've made calls about moving down and up in the draft from that pick. Could the Bears be a potential partner to trade down to the No. 12 pick?

The Bears and Texans were almost trade partners for the No. 1 pick, according to Schefter on a recent podcast episode he did with Scott Fitterer. He told Fitterer he reported the two teams were close to a deal, to which Fitterer responded "That's the point where I got the most nervous."

Eventually, the Bears opted to deal the No. 1 pick to the Panthers, acquiring the No. 9 and the No. 61 picks, along with a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Texans would not have offered them a larger package than that, considering they would be moving up one spot, as opposed to eight.

The Texans' openness to move off the No. 12 pick gives the Bears a potential exit ramp if they want to move down again. And there are plenty of scenarios where moving down three picks would be a feasible option.

What if all four major offensive tackles are available? What if there's a quarterback available? What if Jalen Carter is free and the Bears aren't interested in drafting him? The list of possibilities goes on and on.

By all accounts, the Bears seem to have a relatively open mind heading into the draft. Getting themselves more bites out of the apple in a trade-down scenario would do plenty of justice for a team with a slew of roster holes.

Could talks between Nick Caserio and Ryan Poles recharge after failing to complete a deal for the No. 1 pick?

