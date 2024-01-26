Advertisement

Could Bill Belichick’s coaching career be over? | Zero Blitz

Yahoo Sports Videos

Yahoo Sports’ Jason Fitz reacts to the Falcons’ decision to pass on the head coach despite two interviews - and how it could be a sign that NFL franchises aren’t comfortable with ceding complete control to the 8-time Super Bowl champion. Subscribe to the “Zero Blitz” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.