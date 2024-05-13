Could the Big Ten overtake the SEC as the premier conference in college football? | College Football Enquirer

- Could the Big Ten overtake the SEC as the premier conference in college football? | College Football EnquirerYahoo Sports national columnist Dan Wetzel is joined by senior college football reporter Ross Dellenger and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde to explore the possibility of the Big Ten becoming the leading college football conference over the SEC. Hear the full conversation on the “College Football Enquirer” podcast - and subscribe on <a data-i13n="cpos:1;pos:1" href="https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/college-football-enquirer/id1423417914">Apple Podcasts</a>, <a data-i13n="cpos:2;pos:1" href="https://open.spotify.com/show/0x30kB7Vc7T7WAK7ExXzRi">Spotify</a> or wherever you listen.1:44Now PlayingPaused
Video Transcript
Finally, there's this breakthrough and we have this new system where the school, Michigan spends all this money to keep their guys around.
They get Blake Corum to come back.
Cornelius Johnson Zach Center are all these guys.
They got nil, they're using the transfer portal, the fill gaps.
All of a sudden, Michigan's in business, they win the national championship first team other in Ohio State in a long, long time.
And now Ohio State's coming in following the Michigan blueprint and they are loaded and we got this expanded playoff.
And what if Ohio State wins the national championship?
What if this is actually the change that we, that people thought, hey, maybe this four team playoff will change things.
It did not, it, it accentuated Southern.
What if this is the change that Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame.
Some of these schools that for years really couldn't compete on national level.
Ohio State a little bit.
The other ones were not capable of going against.
What if Ohio State wins the national championship this year?
And all of a sudden the big 10, not just one fluke year with Michigan, but all of a sudden the big 10 are the big dogs and the SEC and the Southern schools who did not have a team in the title game last year have to sit there and go, wait a minute.
Do I have to call the Paul Fine Bob Show?
What is going on?
What if the Southern, I just listed off those title games.
What if we got a new system here where the big 10 schools notably Michigan and Ohio State.