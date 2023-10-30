Cougars add a future ACC member to their 2024, 2027 schedules

A fan shows his BYU glove for photo during a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. | Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Having met in the New Mexico Bowl last December, BYU and SMU aren’t waiting long to face each other again on the football field.

The Cougars and Mustangs jointly announced Monday that they have agreed to a two-game series in 2024 and 2027, with the first matchup to be played in Dallas and the second matchup to be played in Provo at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Cougars on the air

BYU (2-3, 5-3)

at West Virginia (3-2, 5-3)

Saturday, 5 p.m. MDT

Milan Puskar Stadium

(Capacity: 67,215)

TV: Fox Sports 1

Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

Also Monday, BYU announced it will host instate foe Weber State, an FCS school, in 2027 and 2030.

The 2024 game vs. SMU will be in the Mustangs’ inaugural season as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference and played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in the Metroplex.

Specific dates for the BYU-SMU series were not announced.

However, dates for the BYU-Weber State games will be as follows: Sept. 4, 2027 and Aug. 31, 2030. BYU owns a 3-0 record vs. Weber State, with a 45-14 win in 1973, a 48-3 win in 1979 and a 45-13 win in 2012.

Related

The Cougars and Mustangs have met four times, with BYU owning a 4-0 record in the series. Two of those wins came in bowl games, the New Mexico Bowl last year and the Holiday Bowl in 1980.

The other two meetings came when they were members of the 16-team Western Athletic Conference. BYU won 31-3 in Provo in 1996 and 19-16 in Dallas (Cotton Bowl Stadium) in 1997.

SMU is moving from the American Athletic Conference to the Power Five ACC in 2024.

The Cougars are currently 5-3 and 2-3 in their first season in the Big 12. BYU plays at West Virginia on Saturday at 5 p.m. MDT.