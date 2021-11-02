Couch: As Mel Tucker wins, the appreciation for Mark Dantonio is rekindled – and he can feel it

Former coach Mark Dantonio, left, talks with Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker before MSU's game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

EAST LANSING – There is a powerful video of Mark Dantonio on the field Saturday at Spartan Stadium, at the end of Michigan State’s win over Michigan. He’s standing at about the 15-yard-line, hands in pockets, like a proud dad, just watching the Spartans celebrate in the end zone.

That video, shared by broadcaster Josh Pate, so well captures the warmth of a coach’s feelings toward his old program, toward his former players, the significance of a rivalry he changed, and the acceptance his successor has shown him. Twenty-five seconds, mostly of the back of Dantonio’s head, did all of that.

There are a gazillion good storylines surrounding MSU’s football program right now in its second season under Mel Tucker. One of them is Dantonio — his dignified move into the background without disappearing, Tucker’s willingness to have him still be a presence, and the rekindled gratitude from a fan base for what he did and who he is to MSU football.

Dantonio can feel it, too.

“I do. I feel appreciated by our fans,” Dantonio said Monday evening. “Hey, we did our best, we had a lot of wins and a lot of great memories and a lot of great times. I've truly been blessed in this whole process.”

We were always headed here — to this place where Dantonio is remembered as a legend and admired for his tenure as the Spartans’ head football coach. But the rapid speed in which Tucker has won, with a roster featuring about half of Dantonio’s players, has sped up that process. Instead of being perceived as a coach who left the program bare and perhaps left too late, he’s remembered most for winning and the foundation he built. And that it all worked out pretty well in the end.

People ultimately remember how you make them feel. And, for a lot of years, Dantonio made MSU fans feel things they’d never felt before. That’s the legacy, even if the last couple years weren’t as fun to chew on.

“Most people come into a program that's really down. I didn't think our program was down,” Dantonio said. “… We still had a core of a very good players and, as much as anything, I think we had a core of good people that would work. And if you work at whatever you're being asked to do, you have a chance to be successful. I think that's what's happened to a lot of individuals. I see guys who were freshmen when I was there, like Maverick Hansen, who got bigger, stronger, faster. That’s a credit to the coaching staff and to the weight room. …

"They certainly have had some guys come in, like Kenneth Walker, who's been a big contributor and a game-changer. It takes everyone — that's what I've learned as a head coach, everybody in your program. It takes every single person to be operating at full potential to be successful. But I don't think we had terrible players (at the end). We just, we needed more.”

Dantonio sees this year’s team similar to his 2010 squad — the beginning of the program’s rise under Dantonio. That team, like this one, had settled on a young and savvy quarterback and, also like this team, began 8-0.

Dantonio’s epilogue with MSU football doesn’t work if Tucker is resistant to having Dantonio around. One could understand why a new coach wouldn’t want the old guy in the clubhouse. Tucker, who noticeably (and perhaps strategically) didn’t mention Dantonio publicly very much early on, has opened up his program to the man who ran it for the 13 years before him.

“I mean, Coach D is a Spartan,” Tucker said this week. “I worked with Coach D for five years (at MSU in the 1990s and Ohio State in the early 2000s). We won the national championship together (at Ohio State). Anytime you spend that much time with a person side by side for five years … you have a relationship. So I embrace his presence around our football team. It's not something that bothers me at all.”

Dantonio’s approach to his new place in the program has helped, too. The line he’s walked in terms of being around but not a constant, being visible but in the background — coupled with all the feels from winning — has allowed for him to be seen as a treasure. Dantonio didn’t think he needed to disappear to the other side of the country, like Jud Heathcote thought he needed to for Tom Izzo. But he gets that this is no longer his baby.

“I think it's very important to give the next guy in line space,” Dantonio said. “Nobody wants to be a burden or anything like that. Nobody wants to infringe upon that territory. I think it's important that an individual, whoever that is, whatever program that is, has an opportunity to move forward in your own way. So that's important (for me) to do that.

"But I also feel very accepted there. (Tucker) brought me down to Miami on the team plane and all that kind of stuff. I can probably go anywhere I want. He's told me that over and over, ‘You come and go as you want.’ So he's been very accessible and great. But I also think that this is his program, and he’s doing a tremendous job with it. And I need to stand back and, like a past coach, watch.”

Dantonio still has an informal role at the university, be it with donors or, as he put it, whatever is asked of him. He still has a house in East Lansing and, Saturday, got to experience Michigan State-Michigan game day traffic for the first time, like the rest of us.

“We left at 10 (a.m.) right from from my house here. I think we got in there about 11:15 or 11:10. It took me about an hour-plus to get in. That’s just getting down Harrison (Road),” Dantonio said, chuckling. “I was looking for that police escort.

“I used to walk in those stadiums with 100 guys and I’d focus on those 100 guys when I got there on the field, and then I left with 100. So I would see the fans and I would see the stands and understand the bigness of it all, but when you walk in before a game and you see it, where you get caught in the traffic, you see the magnitude of the game. It’s something that I know I realized it, but I never really felt it. That's a little bit new to me. But I understand how big that win is.”

Dantonio knows it better than anyone. He won that game eight times and, more than that, flipped the script on the rivalry by reacting to the Wolverines’ bravado and then beating them repeatedly — adding not-so subtle verbal digs of his own along the way.

He talked Monday of the satisfaction of watching players celebrate. That’s one of things he misses most from coaching.

“I miss the players. I think that's the biggest thing you miss — the players, the Xs and Os, the competition,” Dantonio said. “But there are other things that you have to deal with on that end that I don't miss. It's a give-and-take a little bit, but I've been good and I've adjusted.”

Watching the winning has helped. Especially watching it done with many of his old players.

“There's a great deal of satisfaction,” Dantonio said. “I think the toughest thing when I retired was, the players that I recruited there, were they going to be successful? How are they going to be? Can they still realize their dreams? And that's the thing that's so important to me. … It’s a little bit of an unknown when you step away, what’s going to happen? Because change is going to affect everybody.

"So I'm very excited for those guys and to see them playing well. They've adjusted and they're playing through it and having great success. And it's great to watch them handle adversity and keep playing through it.”

