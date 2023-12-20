Cornhuskers flip: Former Miami linebacker Vincent Shavers commits to Nebraska

Days after opening up his recruitment, three-star linebacker Vincent Shavers committed to Nebraska. Shavers had been committed to Miami till this past weekend but is now heading to the Big Ten.

The commitment from Shavers, a three-star recruit, comes after he took an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend. It points to another great job of closing the deal by Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker from Miami Central (Miami, Florida) also held offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville and Rutgers among others.

In eight games this season, Shavers had 46 total tackles, seven sacks and a pass defended.

It was certainly a good recruiting weekend for Nebraska as they landed five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola over the weekend. Raiola had previously been committed to Georgia but after his official visit to the Cornhuskers, he flipped to the Big Ten program.

Two big flips for Nebraska…certainly not a bad weekend for Nebraska.

