What is cooking in the recruitment of Wilnerson Telemaque? Florida three-star talks Colorado, LSU

Wilnerson Telemaque is seeing his recruitment continue to heat up, this following an impressive weekend at the Rivals Camp in Miami.

A three-star defensive lineman from Monsignor Pace (Opa Locka, Florida), Telemaque had 16 total tackles and three sacks in eight games last year.

He recently announced a top six of Colorado, Florida, LSU, Minnesota, Missouri and West Virginia

Telemaque will definitely be taking official visits to LSU, Minnesota and West Virginia. He said he is looking “for a school to develop me for the next level.”

Colorado is one of the programs that is trending well, Telemaque says, and he cites the impact of head coach Deion Sanders in his recruitment.

“Being able to be coached by an NFL Hall of Famer is always going to be something special,” Telemaque told USA TODAY High School Sports.

“Also knowing that it is a program that is rebuilding. If Coach Prime stays there, I feel like they will be a contender for a national championship and they’ll get guys ready for the NFL.”

LSU is trending well in Telemaque’s recruitment. Brian Kelly, now in his third year as head coach at LSU, has made Telemaque feel like a priority.

The entire staff at LSU has left this impression on Telemaque, who also says that the incoming 2025 recruiting class has caught his attention as well.

“I feel like our relationship has always been good since they’ve known me since earlier when they were at their other schools,” Telemaque said.

“It is one of the top schools in the country. They have the No. 1 recruiting class in the country I think. Bryce Underwood and Dakorien Moore are top guys to play with.”

One school that may be a surprise to see in Telemaque’s recruitment is Minnesota. The Big Ten program historically recruits Florida hard and that includes their efforts in trying to land Telemaque.

Head coach P.J. Fleck has left an impression on Telemaque so far.

“I feel like Minnesota, that staff connection with P.J. Fleck is strong,” Telemaque said.

“It is a program that a lot of people aren’t talking about them as much but I feel like they have one of the top defensive line staffs in the country.”

But as good of a football player as Telemque is, he says he has a hidden talent that not many people outside his inner circle known about.

“I’m really a better cook than a football player,” Telemaque said.

“Specialty – I’m good with ribs, I’m good with anything with chicken, mac and cheese and stuff like that. Now we have a smoker at the house.”

He said the smoker might make its way to his next college destination.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports