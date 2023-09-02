Conwell-Egan makes first true home football game one to remember

FAIRLESS HILLS − Gavin Pond got his opportunity, but it didn't quite work out the way he wanted.

Fortunately for Conwell-Egan senior linebacker/fullback, a second chance came and he made the most of it.

"I thought I was going to score on the first carry," said Pond with a laugh. "But I kind of turned my body and didn't get in (the end zone).

"I'm glad they gave me another chance."

Conwell-Egan senior linebacker Gavin Pond recovers a fumble and races 61 yards for a touchdown in a 47-6 win over Kensington.

Pond, a three-year starter at linebacker and one of the area's top defenders, got his second chance at fullback and bulled across from a yard out for his first career rushing touchdown.

The score was one of many as the Eagles (1-1) routed Kensington (0-2) of the Philadelphia Public League 47-6 on Friday afternoon in the first home game in school history on a beautiful new artificial turf field on campus.

"I like playing offense, but I really like defense," Pond said. "I've always played defense growing up and I'd rather hit people than get hit."

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Pond is the oldest son of former Bristol standout John Pond (a 2002 grad).

"My dad is our linebackers coach," Gavin Pond said. "Some people might think that's a little weird, but it's been great.

"He coached me all the way up when I was younger and I've really learned a lot from him."

All of the hard work has paid off as the younger Pond is being sought after by several Ivy League schools, among others.

"Princeton, Holy Cross, a bunch of schools are looking at Gavin," Conwell-Egan head coach Jack Techtmann said.

"He's the best defensive player on the field in every game we play and is just an unbelievable kid whose also tough as nails."

As for the game itself, the Eagles were able to build a 28-0 cushion in the first quarter thanks to a series of fumbles by the Tigers.

"We lost last week (to Holy Spirit of New Jersey) and we needed to bounce back," Techtmann said. "It was great for these kids to be able to walk from the school onto their own field.

"I told them there were a lot of alumni at the game and those alumni, who all would have loved to have played at home, made this possible."

Game Balls

Sam Cooper, Conwell-Egan. The senior running back/defensive back didn't play long on either side of the ball, but made his usual big impact. He only had five carries, but piled up 67 yards and a touchdown. "Sam is really good," Techtmann said. "Big-time programs like Penn State, Pitt and Virginia, and a lot of others, are really looking at him."

Conwell-Egan head coach Jack Techtmann saw his team top Kensington, 47-6, on Friday in the first home game in school history.

Gavin Pond, Conwell-Egan. The senior linebacker/fullback scored his first career offensive touchdown and also scored a defensive TD when he crunched Kensington running back Taron Johnson, forcing a fumble and then picking up the football and racing 61 yards for a score early in the third quarter.

Kensington. It's been a rough start to the season for the Tigers as they've been outscored 91-6 in two games (losses to Neshaminy and Conwell-Egan), but it's not for a lack of effort. Kensington played hard from start to finish and were enthusiastic until the end.

