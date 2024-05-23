Controversy mars the end of a South Carolina high school baseball playoff game

A South Carolina high school playoff baseball game ended in controversy when a catcher was called for obstruction while applying a tag at home plate.

Powdersville secured a 5-4 win over Hanahan in a 12-inning game on Wednesday. The game’s final play saw the home plate umpire call Powdersville’s Kolbe Giles safe despite Hanahan catcher Hudson Sprovero clearly applying the tag.

The umpire ruled that the catcher obstructed the baserunner’s path to the plate, resulting in Powdersville winning the game.

With the win, Powdersville forced a third and deciding game against Hanahan on Saturday in the championship series for Class AAA.

What exactly was the catcher supposed to do?

“For it to end that way is pretty tough,” Hanahan head coach Skyla Hunter said according to the Post and Courier. “The ump said the catcher can’t be up the baseline, but he was making a play on the ball. He was literally going to get the ball. He had the ball in his hand and their guy is halfway up the line. He said he’s not allowed to be at that spot.”

