Contract negotiations between Dak Prescott, Cowboys heating up?

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sports

There appears to be movement in the contract talks between quarterback Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.

Yahoo Sports’ Liz Loza reported on talks between the sides centering on four years and $35 million per season for Prescott who will be entering his fifth season with Dallas. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson followed up saying the issue between the two sides is whether the deal should be four or five years, with the Cowboys pushing for the latter.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

WFAA’s Mike Leslie reported later Wednesday that the Cowboys submitted an offer to Prescott’s camp and ESPN’s Ed Werder reported that contract talks are ongoing between the sides for the first time since Prescott received the franchise tag.

A $35 million per season deal would put Prescott at the head of the class with the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson. Also in the $30 million per season ballpark are: Ben Roethlisberger ($34 million), Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million), Jared Goff ($33.5 million), Kirk Cousins ($33 million), Carson Wentz ($32 million) and Matt Ryan ($30 million).

More from Yahoo Sports:



What to Read Next