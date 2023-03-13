Contract details for Patriots’ new deal with multi-purpose linebacker

We’re only two days away from the start of the new league year, and the New England Patriots have made a serious push to keep many of their pending free agents on the roster.

That push started on Sunday with news of Raekwon McMillan re-signing with the team and continued into Monday with cornerback Jonathan Jones and defensive tackle Carl Davis both agreeing to new deals.

The details in McMillan’s contract has the multi-purpose linebacker looking at a one-year, $1.6 million deal with up to $600,000 in playing incentives and a base $330,000 in guaranteed money, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Not only has McMillan carved out a role for the Patriots on special teams, but he has also made plays on defense as well, including a scoop and score off All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins in the team’s Week 14 meeting with the Arizona Cardinals.

McMillan was in on 64 percent of the special teams snaps last season.

At the very least, he has proven to be a player capable and willing to wear many different hats on the Patriots’ roster. Players like that usually find opportunities to stick around on Bill Belichick-coached teams.

