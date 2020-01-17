Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone: UFC 246 latest news, TV and stream details, undercard and more

Conor McGregor fights Donald Cerrone on January 18: Getty

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he takes on Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in Las Vegas.

McGregor has not fought since he was submitted by reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018.

The Irishman has been in all sorts of trouble since and made headlines for the wrong reasons when he pleaded guilty to assault in November 2019 after punching a man in a Dublin pub.

But he has a chance to get his MMA career back on track when he takes on Cerrone, a 36-13 veteran of the sport who has long had a rivalry with the Irishman.

Here is what you need to know.

When is UFC 246?

UFC 246 takes place on Saturday 18 January 2020.

Where is UFC 246?

The event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Are tickets for UFC 246 on sale?

Yes, they are still available to purchase from StubHub and Viagogo.

What TV channel is it on?

The fight will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office.

How do I watch it and how much does it cost?

The fight will cost £19.95 from BT Sport Box Office.

You do not need a BT Sport subscription to purchase the fight.

More details on how to purchase the fight are available here.

Will I be able to stream the fight online?

You will be able to watch the fight on mobile devices using the BT Sport app.

What time will the main event start?

McGregor vs Cerrone is expected to start around 5am GMT.

What weight is the main event at?

McGregor vs Cerrone will be a welterweight contest.

What is the full UFC 246 card?

Main Card

Conor McGregor vs Donald Cerrone

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington

Aleksei Oleinik vs Maurice Greene

Claudia Gadelha vs Alexa Grasso

Anthony Pettis vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

Preliminary Card

Roxanne Modafferi vs Maycee Barber

Andre Fili vs Sodiq Yusuff

Drew Dober vs Nasrat Haqparast

Early Preliminary Card

Chas Skelly vs Grant Dawson

Aleksa Camur vs Justin Ledet

Tim Elliott vs Askar Askarov

Brian Kelleher vs Ode Osbourne

Sabina Mazo vs JJ Aldrich

What are the fight odds?

McGregor to win: 2/5

McGregor by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 12/25

McGregor by decision: 8/1

Cerrone to win: 2/1

Cerrone by KO, TKO, submission or DQ: 7/1

Cerrone by decision: 8/1

Draw or technical draw: 80/1

What are the current UFC lightweight rankings?

Champion: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Tony Ferguson Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje Conor McGregor Donald Cerrone Paul Felder Dan Hooker Kevin Lee Al Iaquinta Edson Barboza Anthony Pettis Gregor Gillespie Charles Oliveira Alexander Hernandez Islam Makhachev

What is the latest news?

Conor McGregor’s head coach, John Kavanagh, has said that the Irishman is in the best shape of his career ahead of his comeback bout against American veteran Donald Cerrone.

McGregor has now finished his pre-fight sparring and will travel to Las Vegas this week ahead of the January 18 fight.

“Jan 1st, last heavy spar today before going to Vegas,” Kavanagh wrote on Twitter.

“Can honestly say this is the best I’ve seen him and I wasn’t sure that was possible to do 6 months ago. You guys are in for a real treat, I’m just glad to have a good seat!”