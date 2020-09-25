Conor McGregor agrees to be Diego Sanchez’s final UFC fight

It's not all that likely to happen, but Conor McGregor on Friday tweeted his agreement to be the final fight of Diego Sanchez's UFC career.

Sanchez has four fights on his UFC contract. He'd like to finish out that contract strong, as he expects it to be his final deal with the UFC. The first of those four fights takes place at UFC 253 on Fight Island, where he faces Jake Matthews. The fight card is headlined by Israel Adesanya putting his middleweight belt on the line opposite Paulo Costa.

"My goals in these last four fights in the UFC is to finish strong, to finish healthy," Sanchez said during the UFC 253 media day. "I’m looking for legend fights. I’m not looking past Jake Matthews, but I’m looking for some legend fights."

There is some history between Sanchez and Nick Diaz, who has indicated that he plans to return to the Octagon in 2021. That's definitely a fight that Sanchez would like, as well as one with Nick's brother Nate.

But the target for his final fight is much bigger.

"Nick Diaz is coming back. There’s some other names, Nate Diaz, there’s a lot of big fights that would be appealing for the fans. I said I shoot for the moon. Conor McGregor is the number four fight," said Sanchez.

"I envision myself dominating these next three fights and finishing my career with a fight with Conor McGregor. That’s my dream. That’s my vision. As I build my legacy and his does what his does, I’ll be waiting if he wants to do it at the end of the road."

For his part, McGregor on Friday accepted Sanchez's idea of fighting the final bout of "The Nightmare's" contract.

In fact, the Irishman said he tried to fight Sanchez once before, but the UFC wouldn't go for it. McGregor actually tweeted screenshots of an alleged text conversation with UFC president Dana White, where a fight with Sanchez was quickly shot down.

"To Diego Sanchez... I seen your recent comments about your final bout and I am in! After you fought Pereira, I had requested for myself and you to compete in Dublin. This was back in February when I was working on opposition for my season, pre-COVID. Good luck this weekend!" McGregor wrote in his tweet.

https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1309554699671080960

Is Conor McGregor retired or not?

Though McGregor says he is in for a fight with Sanchez, it is still highly unlikely that the two would ever meet in the Octagon.

McGregor is the biggest draw in the sport. And while a fight with Sanchez could be a fun one, it's not likely to be the type of draw that White would endorse for his biggest star.

It's interesting to note McGregor's willingness, however, after he abruptly retired in June. He has since insisted he is retired, which White has backed, though he has not withdrawn from the USADA drug testing pool.

