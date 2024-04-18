Connecticut Sun introduce new Nike ‘Rebel Edition’ uniforms inspired by Mohegan Tribe

When the Connecticut Sun take the court for the 2024 WNBA season, they’ll do so in some new threads.

The team introduced its new Nike ‘Rebel Edition’ uniform, which it says was designed in collaboration with the Mohegan Tribe. The jersey features the wordmark “Keesusk” on the front, which means ‘sun’ in the Mohegan language. ‘Keesusk’ has been featured on the team’s alternate uniforms since 2021.

This year’s uniform is black with a purple and white along the neckline, which is modeled after a traditional Wampum collar, according to the team.

Some other features of the uniform, according to a press release from the Sun:

-Wampum, a quahog or whelk shell found in the ocean and on Tribal shorelines, has been used for centuries by Tribal nations to show honor, connection and relationships between nations. Outside of being gifted by itself, Wampum is often used to make necklaces and belts.

-The repeating purple waistband pattern is another nod to the Wampum — the purple symbol acknowledging the four dome directions in Mohegan Tribal culture. The four colors, in the order of red (signifying the east), yellow (signifying the south), black (signifying the west) and white (signifying the north), are intentionally placed on the side of the uniform to tie back to the regalia worn by members of the Tribe. The colors also represent connections, youth, family, patience, compassion, new beginnings, healing, balance, wisdom and knowledge, among other Tribal teachings.

-The “Trail of Life” pattern around the arms and inside the side panels expresses the Mohegan belief that, “We walk as a single spirit on the Trail of Life. We are guided by thirteen generations past and responsible for thirteen generations to come.” Within the “Trail of Life,” the dots signify the people along one’s journey, and the wavy lines connote the hills of Connecticut and the ups and downs in life.

-The detailed lines on the side panels are symbolic of the shape of the traditional Medicine Woman’s belt, and the clear silicone turtle shell print on the number sets is a nod to Grandfather Turtle, “upon whom the Earth was formed.”

-The two diamond shapes represent the Sun as well as the Orlando Miracle, which the Mohegan tribe purchased in 2003 and rebranded as the Connecticut Sun.

Fans can find the jerseys on the Sun’s official website. The season begins May 14, as Connecticut takes on No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark and Indiana at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30 p.m.