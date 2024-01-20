How confident are 49ers fans heading into playoff clash vs. Packers

The 49ers are 9.5 point favorites over the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Round playoff game Saturday night at Levi's Stadium.

Those odds, provided by our partner PointsBet, suggest that the Faithful should feel pretty good heading into the NFL-record 10th playoff meeting between the 49ers and Packers.

But the Packers are coming off a stunning blowout win over the No. 2 seeded Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend and shouldn't be considered a pushover for the top-seeded 49ers, who are well-rested after earning the first-round bye.

So where is the confidence level of 49ers' fans entering Saturday's game? NBC Sports Bay Area has given the Faithful the chance to vote in the Toyota Driving To The Red Zone Instagram poll question.

The four options are:

Easy win

Could go either way

Packers are a threat

Don't want to jinx it

NBC Sports Bay Area's coverage begins at 4 p.m. PT on Saturday with "49ers Pregame Live," and continues immediately after the game with "49ers Postgame Live."

