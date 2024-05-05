Who should be the Commanders’ Week 1 opponent?

The 2024 NFL draft is over. The next big date on the NFL calendar is the schedule release. The NFL could reveal any time over the next two weeks. Last week’s schedule was released on May 11, but some bigger games were revealed before the official date.

The Washington Commanders will be a more attractive option for prime-time watching in 2024. There is a lot of excitement around general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn, but that is more on a local level from the team’s fans.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels makes the Commanders more appealing on a national level in 2024, which likely means more prime-time games. Last year, Washington began the Josh Harris era at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Could the NFL open the 2024 season with the Commanders at home again — against a more appealing opponent?

What if the NFL schedule pitted Daniels — the No. 2 overall pick — against the Chicago Bears and No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams? A home date against the Bears is on the 2024 slate.

That would be a fun way to begin the season with two dynamic young players who will likely always be compared to one another.

Here’s a look at all of Washington’s 2024 opponents:

HOME

AWAY

Which opponent do you want to see Washington play in Week 1?

The last three times the Bears and Commanders have played, the game was in prime time for no good reason. Two years ago, it was an ugly Thursday night affair that ended with a 12-7 Washington win. Last year, on Thursday night, the Bears jumped on the Commanders early and won by 20.

Finally, there is actual intrigue in this series. Should it be a Week 1 opener or get the prime-time spotlight?

