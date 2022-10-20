Commanders vs. Packers: First injury report for Week 7

The Washington Commanders released their first injury report Wednesday ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Quarterback Carson Wentz highlighted Washington’s absences and the Commanders have yet to decide if they are going to place him on injured reserve. Wentz fractured the ring finger on his throwing hand in last week’s win over Chicago Bears.

Let’s review the injury report for both teams.

Commanders: DNP

TE John Bates [hamstring]

WR Dyami Brown [groin]

CB William Jackson III [back]

TE Logan Thomas [calf]

QB Carson Wentz [finger]

RB Jonathan Williams [knee]

The Commanders have battled injuries at tight end since training camp. Thomas has missed the last two games with a calf injury. Bates was injured in training camp and is now battling a bad hamstring. Losing both would leave rookies Cole Turner and Armani Rogers.

Brown had his breakout game in Week 5 vs. the Titans. He didn’t really have a chance last week against the Bears.

Commanders: Limited

S Percy Butler [quad]

CB Tariq Castro-Fields [knee]

WR Jahan Dotson [hamstring]

RT Sam Cosmi [finger]

Seeing Dotson and Cosmi participate, at least on a limited basis, is a good start to the week for Washington. The Commanders need both back in the lineup.

Green Bay's injury report

DNP:

QB Aaron Rodgers [right thumb]

WR Randall Cobb [ankle]

C/G Jake Hanson [biceps]

WR Christian Watson [hamstring

Limited:

LT David Bakhtiari [knee

G/T Elgton Jenkins [knee]

Full:

LB Rashan Gary [toe]

