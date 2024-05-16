The Commanders to travel the least amount of miles in 2024

When you finish 4-13, you deserve to catch some breaks. The Washington Commanders were the NFL’s second-worst team in 2023, picked up the second overall pick in the NFL draft and entered a complete rebuild in 2024.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Commanders, who hired a new general manager (Adam Peters), head coach (Dan Quinn) and found their franchise quarterback (Jayden Daniels).

Can Washington have a similar turnaround as the Houston Texans did in 2023?

Houston had a phenomenal rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud. The Commanders hope Daniels — also the No. 2 overall pick like Stroud — can engineer a similar turnaround.

Washington will need some help for that to happen. That help may come via the 2024 NFL schedule. According to Bill Speros of Bookies.com, the Commanders will travel fewer miles than any NFL team in 2024. Washington’s only trip to the West Coast is a Week 4 game at Arizona.

The Washington Commanders will cover the least amount of distance. They are to travel 10,550 miles and cross 10 time zones. Nearly 40% of their road miles and more than 50% of their time zones will be covered when they travel to State Farm Stadium to play the Arizona Cardinals.

This is excellent news for the Commanders, a team trying to turn around its luck. To put this into perspective, the Los Angeles Chargers will travel the most miles in 2024, 26,803 miles across 36 time zones.

It’s never easy to take over a 4-13 team and expect to win immediately, but Washington’s lighter travel schedule is good news for Quinn.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire