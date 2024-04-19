Commanders trading back into 1st round is the ‘worst kept secret in the draft’

The Washington Commanders have nine selections in next week’s 2024 NFL draft. The fun begins on Thursday for the Commanders when they go on the clock at No. 2 overall, where they are expected to select a quarterback.

Washington holds five picks on Day 2, including two in the second round and three in the third round. With a massive need at offensive tackle, could the Commanders use some of that draft capital to move back into the first round?

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes it’s a good possibility. General manager Adam Peters didn’t dismiss the idea during his pre-draft press conference on Thursday.

In an interview with “Grant and Danny” on 106.7 The Fan on Thursday, ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid weighed in on the Commanders’ interest in moving back into the first round.

“I think this is the worst kept secret in the draft right now, is the Commanders trading up from 36 or 40 to get an offensive tackle,” Reid said, via Lou DiPietro of Audacy.

“It just makes so much sense for them to trade up and take advantage of this deep offensive line class. I just don’t see Adam Peters having so many picks and just waiting till 36 or 40 for one of those guys to fall to him. I could see them trading up to the mid-to-late twenties, something like that, to get one of these guys that potentially is falling.”

This offensive tackle class is as deep as it has been in years. So, for teams needing an offensive tackle, it is a good year to find one. Washington needs two, including who can come in and start as a rookie at left tackle. Veteran Cornelius Lucas was re-signed, but he is best used as a swing tackle/spot starter.

Andrew Wylie starts on the right side and while he struggled during his first season with the Commanders, the current regime doesn’t think he’s as bad as the fans think.

Every draft, there is a run on positions. Once that run begins, you need to make a move. When does that run begin next Thursday? And how high would Washington be willing to go?

Joe Alt is considered the top offensive tackle and he could go as high as No. 5. That’s not happening. Taliese Fuaga is a potential top-10 pick, with Troy Fautanu, JC Latham and Olu Fashanu likely landing in the top 15.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire