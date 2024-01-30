Commanders still set for second interview with Aaron Glenn Tuesday

According to multiple reports, members of the Commanders organization were in the air on their way to Detroit Tuesday when they got word that Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson would not be going through with a second interview for the team's head coaching position.

The plane did not turn around to return to Washington, however. Per those reports, the Commanders are still set to interview Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for a second time.

Johnson reportedly informed both the Commanders and Seahawks that he intends to remain in Detroit despite being a hot name in this year's head coaching searches. Glenn has also been popular and apparently remains in the mix in Washington.

The Commanders also interviewed Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second time on Tuesday morning. They interviewed Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald on Monday.