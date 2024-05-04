Commanders star Terry McLaurin has lunch with Magic Johnson

When the Washington Commanders introduced Josh Harris and his partners as the franchise’s new owners last summer, select players were on hand. One of those players was star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Among Washington’s minority owners was NBA legend and successful businessman Magic Johnson. Cameras happened to catch the moment McLaurin met Johnson.

McLaurin expressed his admiration for Johnson as a successful businessman and man of God, mentioning he would love to have Johnson as a mentor. Johnson appreciated McLaurin’s gesture and said the two would have lunch in the future. Of course, this was before the 2023 NFL season, and the time wasn’t right.

Here we are, one week after the 2024 NFL draft and just before the Commanders open OTAs, and the time was finally right for that lunch.

I took Commanders star receiver Terry McLaurin to lunch today in Los Angeles to talk about the Commanders, life after football, and his entrepreneurial aspirations! pic.twitter.com/ABFcvb0OFd — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 4, 2024

McLaurin is one of the NFL’s best wide receivers and has a large presence in the DMV community. Having a mentor like Johnson, one of the most successful businessmen in America, is a wise choice.

On the field, the Commanders hope they’ve finally given McLaurin some stability under center with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

