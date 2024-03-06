Commanders sign Zach Ertz

Free agent tight end Zach Ertz's next stop will be in Washington.

The Commanders are signing Ertz to a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Ertz was most recently a member of the Lions, although he signed only with their practice squad in the postseason and never actually got on the field for them. He previously played for the Eagles and Cardinals, and he had a good relationship with former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is now the Commanders' offensive coordinator.

At age 33, it's not clear how much Ertz has left, but he'll try to prove he can still contribute on a Washington team that needs to rebuild its offense.