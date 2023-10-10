Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess, LB De'Jon Harris to active roster

The Commanders announced a series of roster moves on Tuesday, including the expected move of safeties Darrick Forrest and Jeremy Reaves to injured reserve.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said those moves were coming on Monday and he also said the team would be making others to restock the active roster. They have signed safety Terrell Burgess and linebacker De'Jon Harris off the practice squad to fill the open spots.

Burgess signed with Washington this year. He split last season between the Giants and Rams and won Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Rams after the 2021 season. He has 29 career tackles the regular season and seven more in the playoffs.

Harris had four tackles and a sack in 10 appearances for the Commanders over the last two seasons.

The Commanders also announced that they have signed safeties Josh Kalu and Sean Chandler as well as defensive end Joshua Pryor to the practice sqaud.