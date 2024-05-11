Commanders sign 4 members of their rookie class

The Washington Commanders opened their rookie minicamp on Friday and handled some business beforehand.

The Commanders drafted nine players in last month’s 2024 NFL draft and signed four of those rookies on Friday.

Wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (third round), linebacker Jordan Magee (fifth round), safety Dominique Hampton (fifth round) and defensive Javontae Jean-Baptiste (seventh round) all signed their rookie four-year contracts.

McCaffrey, the No. 100 overall pick out of Rice, began his college career as a quarterback at Nebraska. He transferred to Rice where he played the last two seasons as a wide receiver. McCaffrey is the younger brother of 49ers star Christian McCaffrey.

