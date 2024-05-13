Commanders have no comment on Dan Quinn’s T-shirt

Can you believe some out there believe the Washington Commanders should comment on head coach Dan Quinn’s attire?

During his media session on Saturday, Day 2 of Washington’s rookie minicamp, Quinn wore a T-shirt with the team’s logo that had feathers from the franchise’s former logo.

Here’s the shirt:

Dan Quinn debuted a new Commanders shirt today too. Little bit of a throwback to the old logo. If it’s for sale, it will definitely sell. pic.twitter.com/pJbYkzXv8e — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2024

Of course, some were appalled that Quinn would dare wear such a shirt. Really. So, it was no surprise that those folks would reach out to the Commanders for a comment on Quinn’s shirt.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk apparently contacted the organization for comment but was told there would be “no organizational comment.”

Good for the Commanders. Why would they need to comment?

Many fans searched for places online to buy the shirt, as it was not licensed by the team or the NFL.

Washington begins OTAs this week and has its mandatory minicamp next month. Maybe Quinn will break out the shirt again next month.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire