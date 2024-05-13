Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Luke McCaffrey invited to 2024 NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Every year after the NFL draft, the National Football League’s Players Association invites several of the most high-profile rookies from the recent draft class to Los Angeles for marketing and endorsement opportunities. It’s called the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

It’s a business trip of sorts for the incoming rookies and also the first time they will be in their new team’s full uniform for the first time.

This year, the event runs from May 16-19 and 40 rookies received invites. Two of those rookies represent the Washington Commanders: Quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Luke McCaffrey. Daniels was the No. 2 overall pick, while McCaffrey was the 100th selection.

The top four selections in the draft will attend, and of the invitees, only two (Colts DE Laiatu Latu and Vikings LB Dallas Turner) play on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s the complete list:

The NFLPA invited 40 players to its annual rookie premiere in Los Angeles from May 16-19. A list provided by the union to teams of players invited, which includes the top 4 draft picks from Caleb Williams to Marvin Harrison Jr. 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/2zOWBqmyGr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire