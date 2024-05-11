Colwyn Bay appoint Wilde as new manager

Former Connah’s Quay Nomads and The New Saints forward Michael Wilde has been appointed manager of Colwyn Bay.

Bay parted company with ex-Wales defender Steve Evans last month after their relegation from the JD Cymru Premier.

Wilde, 40, the Cymru Premier’s third highest scorer of all time with 235 goals, made his last Nomads appearance as a substitute in their Welsh Cup final win over New Saints.

Wilde’s assistant will be former Nomads team-mate Danny Harrison.

“We are delighted to be offered this opportunity as we both feel this is perfect timing to progress onto the next stage of our footballing journey,” Wilde and Harrison said in a statement.

“This is an exciting project and the hard work starts now to assemble a squad that the club and fans can really get behind.”

Bay will play in the JD Cymru North next season after their first ever season in Welsh football’s top-flight ended in relegation.