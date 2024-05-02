Colwill a target for 'many Premier League clubs'

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut says midfielder Rubin Colwill is being tracked by a number of Premier League clubs.

Colwill has scored three goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances this season, showing further signs of his undoubted promise along the way.

The 22-year-old, who shot to prominence when he was named in the Wales squad for Euro 2020, signed a new contract last September which ties him to Cardiff until 2027.

Though Colwill has not always made Bulut’s starting side, the former Fenerbahce boss says the attacking midfielder has made significant progress in 2023-24.

“When I saw Rubin in pre-season and where he is right now… I think it’s a big, big step [forward],” Bulut said.

“Now he is in the target of many Premier League clubs.”

Southampton boss Russell Martin showered praise on Colwill after the Saints’ defeat at Cardiff City Stadium in April.

Bulut says Colwill is bound to have admirers given his attacking qualities, but does not want to see him leave Wales this summer.

“It’s not surprising because I knew at the start of the season that he can be much, much better,” he added.

“He worked hard, he listened to us, but I still believe he can do much more.

“Then he will be at that level where we maybe we cannot hold him here.”

Colwill has taken part in light training this week after a hamstring issue, but is unlikely to feature in Cardiff’s final game of the Championship campaign, at Rotherham United on Saturday.