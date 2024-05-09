Column: The Cowgirls have outgrown their stadium

May 8—Kelly Maxwell once again became Stillwater's villain of the week. Oklahoma State this past weekend won its first regular-season Bedlam series win in Norman since 1993, and fans were quick to pile on the former Cowgirl pitcher turned Sooner.

But it's hard to blame her or anyone else for choosing to play softball for Oklahoma rather than Oklahoma State when comparing the programs' stadiums.

Because there is no comparison.

Cowgirl Stadium is a good venue that provides a great atmosphere for big games.

Love's Field, however, truly is the crown jewel of college softball stadiums.

OSU first baseman Karli Godwin said as much Tuesday when asked if she wants a home stadium like that.

"Absolutely, duh," the freshman said. "It was everything I dreamed of."

Senior Jilyen Poullard said she heard the Bedlam series would be a "one of a kind environment" at Love's Field, but was a bit skeptical until she was there for herself. Needless to say, it lived up to the hype.

"It's the loudest environment that I've ever played in in my entire life," Poullard said.

Of all the things that captivate Oklahoma sports fans, it's their attendance records. Both OU and OSU set single-season highs in 2024.

Cowgirl Stadium saw 22,070 fans pack into its stands this year, while Love's Field hosted 86,851. The numbers make sense considering Love's Field has roughly four times the capacity as Cowgirl Stadium.

But the disparity in the programs' investments don't reflect the disparity in their play.

The Cowgirls (44-9) are a consensus top-three team in the nation going into the Big 12 Championship and are equally (if not more) likely to win the 2024 Women's College World Series as the Sooners.

OSU softball and its fans deserve an upgraded stadium to pair with their upgraded team.

Coach Kenny Gajewski in 2021 was pounding the table for a "mini O'Brate Stadium."

"It is time for us to get serious and get going here. New softball fields don't win championships, but they sure do help some," he said at the time. "Players do, and getting kids here is a big deal. Having the facilities like we have here everywhere is a big deal."

He also said a project could begin within two or three years, but that time has passed.

The university in February 2023 unveiled its Athletics Vision Plan that included plans for a new softball facility partially located on the former site of Allie P. Reynolds Stadium.

The O'Colly reported a year later that Gajewski had received no updates on the project and that it was down the list farther than it has ever been.

The Cowgirls have stepped up. It's now the administration and the donors' turn.

"It'll come, so we just gotta keep doing our thing and working hard and playing like we're supposed to, and it'll all fall into place," Godwin said.

