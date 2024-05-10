Columbus Crew among world’s 50 most valuable soccer clubs, per report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The 2023 MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew is going to enter its first continental cup final as one of the most valuable soccer clubs on the planet.

Sportico released its annual report of the 50 most valuable soccer teams in the world, and the Columbus Crew was one of 20 Major League Soccer teams to crack the list. The Crew was ranked 37th with an estimated valuation of $650 million, one spot above FC Cincinnati ($645 million). Columbus’ reported revenue for 2022-23 was $73 million after winning its third MLS Cup title last season.

To determine the valuation of each team, Sportico said it calculated each team’s revenue using public financial records. The valuation number constitutes factors including media deals, sponsorships, advertising, ticket sales, membership income and prize money. Those numbers were then factored based on “team-specific multipliers,” such as historical sales, market size, brand strength, on-field performance, and much more.

MLS had the most teams of any league in the world crack the list with 20 of its 29 clubs in the top 50. Though none made the top 10, five finished inside the top 20 with four of those clubs being valued above $1 billion. Los Angeles FC was ruled the most valuable at $1.15 billion. The Crew was the 13th most valuable MLS team.

The Apple TV deal, the arrival of Lionel Messi to Miami, and MLS’ recent success in CONCACAF tournaments has helped the league grow each club’s brand.











As expected, European teams remain the juggernauts of the soccer and sports world. English Premier League’s Manchester United was ranked No. 1 with a $6.2 billion valuation. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich rounded out the top five.

Columbus is set to welcome three European clubs this summer, which could help the Crew grow in value. The Black & Gold will host Aston Villa (No. 44) in an exhibition June 27. On Aug. 3, EPL clubs Manchester City (No. 6) and Chelsea (No. 10) will play at Ohio Stadium.

The Crew is set to play FC Cincinnati on Saturday in the “Hell is Real” derby match at Lower.com Field. On June 1, Columbus will look to clinch a place in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup when it faces Pachuca in Mexico for the CONCACAF Champions Cup title.

