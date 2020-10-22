Colts’ Xavier Rhodes enjoying an incredible bounce back season

The Indianapolis Colts made an odd choice this offseason when they released veteran cornerback Pierre Desir and decided to sign Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal.

Though it was a risky move, it seems to be paying off in spades. Rhodes has been incredible for the Colts and the numbers are there to prove it.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes is allowing just a 41.4% completion rate when targeted. That’s half of what it was during his troubling 2019 season.

Xavier Rhodes – Completion rate allowed: 2019: 83.5% 2020: 41.4% 🔒 pic.twitter.com/kSrK2v8jRR — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2020





With Kenny Moore and Rock Ya-Sin alongside Rhodes, the Colts have been enjoying a lot of production from their secondary, which was a question mark at the beginning of the season.

Rhodes has two interceptions on the season, both of which came in Week 3 against the Jets when he earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award. When targeted, Rhodes has allowed a 46.3 passer rating, per PFF.

Having a reliable option on the boundary opposite Ya-Sin is huge for the Colts. As the second-year cornerback continues to come into his own, Rhodes has been locking down the outside position on the other side.

The Colts have a big schedule upcoming on the second half of the season, and they will need the veteran to continue his strong play on the boundary.