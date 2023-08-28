Colts waive UDFA LB Donavan Mutin

The Indianapolis Colts waived undrafted free-agent linebacker Donavan Mutin on Monday ahead of the roster cut deadline, first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Mutin was one of the undrafted free-agent rookies to make some type of impact throughout the spring program, training camp and preseason. He was a long shot to make the roster considering the depth in the room, but he likely did enough to earn a spot on the practice squad.

The #Colts waived rookie LB Donavan Mutin, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 28, 2023

During the preseason, Mutin recorded three tackles (two solo), one fumble recovery and one special teams tackle.

The Colts have until Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET to finalize their initial 53-man roster. You can stay up to date with the latest moves via our tracker.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire