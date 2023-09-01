Colts sign DT McTelvin Agim to the practice squad

The Indianapolis Colts signed defensive tackle McTelvin Agim to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Caleb Sampson from the practice squad, the team announced Thursday.

Agim initially made the 53-man roster for the Colts following the deadline Tuesday but was among the players waived the following day when the waiver claims went through.

Agim had a solid showing during the preseason as a depth interior defensive line piece, and he’ll continue to work on the practice squad.

Sampson initially joined the Colts this offseason as an undrafted free-agent rookie out of Kansas. He was waived during roster cuts and signed to the practice squad.

