Colts sign Amari Rodgers to 53-player roster

The Colts announced they have signed wide receiver Amari Rodgers to the 53-player roster from the practice squad.

They placed cornerback Dallis Flowers on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Flowers is out for the season with a torn Achilles.

Rodgers has spent time on the team’s active roster and practice squad this season. He was elevated to the active roster for Week 4 and played four offensive snaps but had no statistics.

The Colts originally signed him as a free agent on Aug. 2.

He has played 33 career games in his time with the Colts (2023), Texans (2022) and Packers (2021-22) and has totaled 20 receptions for 249 yards and one touchdown. Rodgers has also totaled three carries for 18 yards, 40 punt returns for 305 yards (7.6 average) and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards (18.9 average).

The team also announced they signed cornerback Darren Hall to the practice squad.