Colts to work out RB Carlos Washington Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts are working out former Atlanta Falcons running back Carlos Washington Jr., per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2.

As Jonathan Taylor begins the season on the PUP list and Zack Moss reportedly expected to be ready by Week 2, the Colts appear to be keeping an eye on the running back market.

An undrafted free-agent rookie out of Southeastern Louisiana, Washington Jr. is listed at 5-foot-11 and 220 pounds. During his senior season, he recorded 147 carries for 715 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns. He also added 22 receptions for 141 receiving yards.

