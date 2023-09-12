Colts put Evan Hull on IR, sign Jake Funk to 53-man roster

The Colts added a running back to the practice squad on Tuesday and then announced more moves at the position on the active roster later in the day.

Evan Hull has been placed on injured reserve after injuring his knee in the team's season-opening loss to the Jaguars. The fifth-round pick ran once for a yard and caught a six-yard pass in his NFL debut.

The Colts signed Jake Funk off of the practice squad to fill Hull's spot on the active roster. Funk was elevated on a temporary basis in Week One and ran twice for 10 yards. He also caught one pass for 12 yards.

Deon Jackson led the Colts in carries, but only produced 14 yards on his 13 attempts. Quarterback Anthony Richardson led the team in rushing with Zack Moss inactive and Jonathan Taylor on the PUP list. Moss is recovering from a broken arm and could return to action as soon as this weekend.