Colts placed six players on reserve lists as part of roster cuts

The Indianapolis Colts got their roster down to 53 players ahead of the deadline Tuesday afternoon and in order to do that, a number of players were moved from the active roster to reserve lists.

Being moved to these reserve lists often comes with the consequence of missing games. Whether it’s due to injury or suspension, the Colts wound up having six players transferred to some type of reserve list as a part of the transactions to satisfy the 53-player mandate.

Four players were placed on the Reserve/Injured list, ending their season effectively. One was placed on the Reserve/PUP list, forcing him to miss at least the first four weeks. The other was transferred to the Reserve/Suspended list for the first three weeks.

Here’s a quick look at the players who were not waived or released, but instead placed on a reserve list:

C Danny Pinter | Injured Reserve

Pinter suffered a broken ankle during the preseason finale and is expected to miss the entire 2023 season. That was confirmed Tuesday as players moved to the Reserve/Injured list before Wednesday’s waiver period concludes means he is forced to miss the entire season.

DE Titus Leo | Injured Reserve

Leo’s addition to the season-ending reserve list was a bit of a shock. There weren’t any reports from the team or from beat writers that Leo had suffered an injury so this move was surprising. It’s still unclear what the injury is. Unfortunately, the sixth-round rookie selection won’t get a chance to make an impact during his first season. He’s the third draft pick for the Colts to land on the list before the season starts (Daniel Scott, Jake Witt).

LB JoJo Domann | Injured Reserve

Had Domann not suffered an apparently serious injury, he was likely on his way to making the 53-man roster. The second-year undrafted free agent had been a key piece to the special teams unit, but now he will spend the rest of the season on the reserve list due to an undisclosed injury.

TE Ricky Seals-Jones | Injured Reserve

Seals-Jones was a long shot to make the roster so it’s unlikely he would have made the initial 53. He suffered an apparent foot/ankle injury during the preseason.

RB Jonathan Taylor | PUP

If you thought this saga was over, buckle up. The Colts failed to find a suitable trade offer for Taylor so they opted to keep him. They also transferred him to the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he’s out for at least the first four weeks of the season. This situation has the potential to get even more dire if Taylor refuses a physical, and he’ll need to prove he’s physically able to perform by Week 6 if he wants to avoid his contract being tolled.

CB Chris Lammons | Suspended

Lammons was signed at the beginning of training camp and shortly after, it was revealed he would be suspended for the first three games of the season. Instead of releasing him, the Colts kept him on the roster throughout the preseason and simply transferred him to the Reserve/Suspended list. Lammons was suspended for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy due to his involvement in Las Vegas incident with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

