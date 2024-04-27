Colts pick Texas WR Adonai Mitchell in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round of the NFL Draft with the 52nd overall pick.

Mitchell caught 55 passes for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns in his one season in Austin as the Longhorns made the College Football Playoff. He played his first two seasons at Georgia.

The Colts held the 46th pick, but traded the selection to the Panthers for the 52nd and the 142nd and 155th picks in the fifth round.

The Colts are scheduled to have one more pick on Friday in the third round, the 82nd overall.

